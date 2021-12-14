Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 6.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 7.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 8.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Main St. on Dec. 8.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 10.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Jefferson on Dec. 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of a prohibited item in a correctional facility, in the 100 block of Harper Rd. on Dec. 12.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Dec. 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and failure to identify, in the 500 block of Main St. on Dec. 9.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of Harper Rd. on Dec. 9.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, on a welfare check in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 10.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Dec. 9.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 2200 block of Zysco Ln. on Dec. 12.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft of a firearm from a motor vehicle, in the 300 block of Valley Dr. on Dec. 6.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 500 block of Quinlan St. on Dec. 8.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 from a building, and resisting arrest, in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 6.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 8.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 8.
• KPD is investigating theft of services between $750-$2,500, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 10.
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 10.
• KPD is investigating two cases of shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 10.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 11.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 600 block of Meadowview Ln. on Dec. 6.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Dec. 8.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 10.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Washington St. on Dec. 12.
• A warrant arrest was made on a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Dec. 12.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1900 block of Bandera Hwy. on Dec. 6.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 6:24 a.m. on Dec. 8.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 2:39 p.m. on Dec. 11.
• KPD responded to a major accident, and is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 12.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating hindering apprehension of a known felon sex offender in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 6.
• KPD is investigating violation of a protective order with more than two previous convictions in the 100 block of Glenn Ct. on Dec. 8.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 600 block of Marion Dr. on Dec. 8.
• KPD closed a case of criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Dec. 10.
• KPD is investigating a case of criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000 in the 800 block of Moore St. on Dec. 10.
• An arrest was made for parking in a handicap parking space in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 11.
