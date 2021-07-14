Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Michael Shane Martinez and Tiffany Nicole Margerum, July 2.
• Silviano Casarez Guel and Consuelo Rocha Herrera, July 2.
• David James Westhoek and Vivian Ruth Donaldson, July 2.
• Hunter Riley Taylor and Shay Marie Smith, July 2.
• Michael Anthony Corso and Jestine Renee Arreola, July 6.
• Julian Albeiro Grisales Cano and Sandra Florez, July 6.
• Jose F. Chaires Mendoza and Vivian Rebekah Gray, July 6.
No divorces were reported this week.
