Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Beau Garrett Kaiser and Kimberly Ann Phillips, Sept. 3.
• Kayla Rose Powell and Rosalba Garcia-Martinez, Sept. 3.
• Gabriel E. Rodriguez-Hernandez and Christina Alvarez Cerriteno, Sept. 3.
• Gage Michael Caruthers and Grace Lauren Simpson, Sept. 7.
• Garen Scott Mitchell and Rhiana Rae Solis, Sept. 8.
• Chad Wesley Varner and Kimberly Michell Fahrenthold, Sept. 8.
• Annika Cielo Gaona and Madison Lynn Rice, Sept. 9.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Shawn D. Meyers of Kerrville and Dorothea Amber Meyers of Devine, Texas, Oct. 23.
• Kathleen Ann Appling of Kerrville and Stephen F. Appling Jr. of Kerrville, Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.