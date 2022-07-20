Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of Main St. on July 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on July 12.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of Hays St. on July 12.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Main St. on July 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 5100 block of Hwy. 27 E on July 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication at a disturbance call in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on July 14.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of E Main St. on July 14.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 100 block of Francisco Lemos St. on July 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of McFarland St. on July 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of McFarland St. on July 16.
• An arrest was made for a passenger in a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on July 17.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Guadalupe St. on July 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 100 block of Richardson Dr. on July 17.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, on a suspicious vehicle call in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on July 16.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in Mile 508 of IH-10 on July 16.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault in the 300 block of Coleman St. on July 15.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 2800 block of Hunt St. on July 15.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 1100 block of Main St. on July 15.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on July 16.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance, in the 700 block of Webster Ave. on July 16.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 13.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 reported at KPD on July 13.
• KPD is investigating wire fraud of the elderly between $750-$2,500 in the 800 block of Loop 534 on July 14.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 17.
• KPD is investigating theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 17.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 200 block of Schreiner St. on July 11.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1600 block of Woodside Dr. on July 12.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 200 block of W Main St. on July 14.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on July 15.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 300 block of Earl Garrett on July 15.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on July 15.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Hays St. on July 12.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 500 block of Harper St. on July 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.