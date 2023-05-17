• Amanda Boone, 100 block of Nogales Cir., Junction – Bail jumping. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $350.
• Shayleen Larrie Case, 300 block of Green Oak Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Brandy Caresse Decker, Confidential address – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $750 fine, 25 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
• James Richard England III, 100 block of Valley Oaks Ln., Kerrville – Accident involving more than $200 damage to a motor vehicle. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $313.
• Rebekah Marie Holsey, 2300 block of Polly Peak Dr., Bandera – Theft of property between $100-$750. $300 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Steven Anderson Myers, 900 block of Barnett, Kerrville – Resisting arrest. $4,000 fine, 103 days in jail and court costs of $375.
• Chelsea Alexandra Rich, 10000 block of Alms Park Dr., San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Adam Lewis Shackelford, 2900 block of Goat Creek Rd., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $343.
• Brian Craig Sorensen, 1100 block of Donna Kay Dr., Kerrville – Two counts of terroristic threat of family. 240 days in jail and court costs of $650.
• Billy Brett Worden, 44100 block of Grapp Ln., Anza, Calif. – Criminal Trespass, and assault by contact. $250 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $567.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.