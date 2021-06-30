Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Junction Hwy. on June 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on June 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the 900 block of Gulf Ave. on June 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on June 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Lois St. on June 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in Mile 505 of IH-10 W on June 23.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on June 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on June 24.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication at KPD on June 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of Sidney Baker S on June 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Rd. on June 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the 3700 block of Loop 534 on June 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on June 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on June 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 500 block of Clay St. on June 27.
Assaults
• A report of assault was made at KPD on June 21.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, and resisting arrest, in the 400 block of C St. on June 22.
• Assault by contact was reported in the 600 block of Travis St. on June 23.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 3200 block of Mesquite St. on June 23.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member with previous convictions in the 300 block of W Jefferson St. on June 26.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and credit card abuse, in the 1100 block of Donna Kay Dr. on June 24.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building, and criminal trespass, in the 1600 block of Sidney Baker on June 24.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on June 25.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on June 21.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500, in the 3100 block of Nichols St. on June 21.
• Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 23.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 900 block of Olympic Dr. on June 24.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Beech St. on June 25.
• Theft of less than $100 was reported in the 100 block of Main St. on June 25.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 26.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Schreiner St. on June 22.
• A warrant arrest was made during a traffic stop in the 1400 block of North St. on June 24.
• A warrant arrest was made, with driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on June 25.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 800 block of Wheless Ave. on June 26.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on June 21.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in Mile 506 of IH-10 on June 21.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on June 22.
• KPD responded to a minor accident at 1:34 p.m. on June 23.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 5:38 p.m. on June 24.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 10:05 p.m. on June 24.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 11:44 a.m. on June 27.
• KPD is investigating failure to give information or render aid, and making a false report statement, in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on June 27.
Other Offenses
• Criminal trespass was reported in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on June 21.
• KPD is investigating a suspicious circumstances report in the 300 block of A St. on June 21.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on June 22.
• An arrest was made for evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of Goat Creek Rd. on June 23.
• Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on June 25.
