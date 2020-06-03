Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Luis Carlos Alvarez, 10500 School House Ln., Austin – Theft of property between $2,500-$30,000, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, fraudulent use of 5 to 10 identifying items of the elderly, and theft of mail at more than 30 addresses.
• Donald Ray Cochran Jr., 600 block of E Lane Dr., Kerrville - Burglary of a habitation.
• Karley Elizabeth Comer, 3700 block of Northwest Anderson Hill Road, Silverdale, Wash. – Two counts of driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Zachary Lee Cowan, 3000 block of Medina Hwy., Kerrville – Evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Trenton Lee Ford, 500 block of Westway, Kerrville – Forgery of a financial instrument of the elderly.
• Alexander Scott Haley, General Delivery, Kerrville – Murder.
• Nathan Colt Malosh, 1800 block of Lowrance St., Kerrville – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Daniel West Rendon, 500 block of Swigert St., Kerrville – Indecency with a child by sexual contact and failure to comply with a sex offender's duty to register.
• Herbert Lee Sanders III, 200 block of Beaver Rd., Ingram – Assault on a family member causing bodily injury with previous convictions.
• Jordan Ryan Sharp, General Delivery, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
