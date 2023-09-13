• Mike Cardenas Jr., P.O. Box, Bandera – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. $750 fine and court costs of $413.
• Alex Adalberto Dubon-Romero, 100 block of Oddo St., Houston – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Clinton Lee Gamble, 200 block of Lower Turtle Creek Rd, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and bail jumping. $1,000 fine, 137 days in jail and court costs of $703.
• Luis Miguel Herrera-Jacobo, 800 block of Quinlan St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $1,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $978.
• Jonathan Daniel Luna, 100 block of Paul Dr., Ingram – Reckless driving. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $413.
• Michael Guerra Maldonado, 2500 block of Blessing Ave., Round Rock – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $1,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $523.
• Jacob Taylor McCray, 200 block of Cook Ln., Center Point – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $250 fine and court costs of $166.
• Brianna Elizabeth Rodriguez, 900 block of Paschal Ave., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $1,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Jose Salvador Sanchez, 100 block of Ingram Loop, Ingram – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. Court costs of $253.
• Allison Nicole Scalise, 500 block of Peterson Dr., Kerrville – Duty on striking an unattended motor vehicle. $750 fine and court costs of $413.
