Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Thompson Dr. on May 3.
• KPD is investigating driving with an open container of alcohol in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on May 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Bulwer Ave. on May 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on May 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 900 block of Water St. on May 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Holdsworth Dr. on May 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 900 block of Water St. on May 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on May 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on May 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana at a major accident in Mile 508 of IH-10 on May 7.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on May 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 8.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2800 block of Legion Dr. on May 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1100 block of E Main St. on May 2.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 300 block of Thompson Dr. on May 3.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and driving while intoxicated, in the 100 block of Meadowview Ln. on May 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 100 block of Meadowview Ln. on May 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on May 7.
• KPD is investigating possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in the 100 block of N Juniper Dr. on May 8.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, and public intoxication, in the 200 block of Mack Holliman Dr. on May 2.
• An arrest was made for continuous violence against the family, and simple assault, at KPD on May 3.
• KPD is investigating assault against the elderly or disabled, and aggravated assault, in the 1200 block of Water St. on May 4.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on May 5.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on May 6.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury, and public intoxication, on a suspicious person call in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on May 7.
• An arrest was made for publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on May 7.
Burglaries
• Burglary of a residence was reported in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on May 3.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 1000 block of Bluebell Rd. on May 4.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation, burglary from motor vehicles, and theft from motor vehicles, in the 800 block of Lamar St. N on May 4.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 300 block of Cottage St. on May 7.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating Class C Misdemeanor theft reported at KPD on May 2.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 with previous convictions in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on May 2.
• An arrest was made for swindling, Class C misdemeanor theft, failure to identify with fugitive intent, and a local warrant, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 7.
• KPD is investigating two cases of shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 8.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1800 block of 2nd St. on May 2.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1900 block of Sky Blue Dr. N on May 3.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on May 4.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1200 block of Jefferson St. on May 4.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on May 5.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 300 block of Francisco Lemos on May 5.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 700 block of Barnett St. on May 7.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on May 8.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1400 block of Medina Hwy. on May 6.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on May 7.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the 1400 block of Bandera Hwy. on May 8.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on May 2.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass of a habitation in the 1100 block of Nancy Beth Dr. on May 4.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass, and trespass on real property, in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on May 7.
