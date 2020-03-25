Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Scott St. on March 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on March 19.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of W Main St. on March 16.
• A warrant arrest was made, with possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 600 block of Barnett St. N on March 17.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 400 block of Stonewall St. on March 19.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 400 block of Sidney Baker S on March 20.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing, harassment of a public servant, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 800 block of Earl Garrett on March 22.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 4000 block of Comanche Trace Dr. on March 16.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 200 block of Rawson St. on March 16.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on March 17.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on March 18.
• KPD is investigating organized retail shoplifting between $750-$2,500 in the 600 block of Loop 534 on March 18.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $750-$2,500 in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on March 21.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 from a building in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on March 22.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on March 16.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Main St. on March 16.
Other Offenses
• A runaway was reported, and an arrest was made for evading arrest in the 1500 block of Jefferson St. on March 22.
