• Danshell Emanuel Cooper, 1100 block of E Main St., Kerrville – Two counts of violation of a protective order. $500 fine, 11 days in jail and court costs of $770.
• Jordan Christopher Crane, 100 block of Storage Ln., Center Point – Assault against an elderly or disabled individual. $450 fine, 113 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Desiree Naomi Mae Hale, 100 block of Live Oak Blvd., Center Point – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $100 fine, deferred 12 months, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $360.
• Nehemiah Johnson Jr., 1600 block of Water St., Kerrville – Assault causing bodily injury. $100 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $1,085.
• Thomas Ralph Keeler Jr., P.O. Box, North Port, Fla. – Assault causing bodily injury. $100 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Shawn Kevin ODonnell, 100 block of Mockingbird, Center Point – Family violence assault causing bodily injury, and violation of a protective order. 71 days in jail and court costs of $625.
• Zachary Vaughn Wachter, 900 block of Llano St., Junction – Assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 71 days in jail and court costs of $370.
