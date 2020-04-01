Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• William Herbert Gohmert and Tammy Lynn Burrer, March 24.
• John Dewayne Bencken and Imelda Cantu Thomas, March 24.
• Antonio De Jesus Aguilera Ramirez and Angela Marie Reyes, March 24.
• James Ray Franklin and Kayla Michelle Menchaca, March 24.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
No divorces were reported this week.
