Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Barry John Headrick and Kathryn Higgins, Dec. 6.
• Beau Alan Martin and Rebekka Krystyn Mireles, Dec. 6.
• Rickey Terry and Elia Guadalupe Gonzalez, Dec. 7.
• Alan Dale Ford and Joan Marie Hartung, Dec. 9.
• Bart Ford Baccus and Billie Jo Shelton, Dec. 10
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Kennedy Lee Schlosser of Kerrville and Tristan Joseph Schlosser of Sugar Land, Dec. 13.
• Scott O’Neil Nowlin of Ingram and Jean Marie Nowlin of Kerrville, Dec. 16.
• Kimberly Nicole Sullivan of Hayden, Idaho, and Chad Everette Sullivan of Kerrville, Dec 17.
