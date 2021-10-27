• Jennifer Lee Bigon, 300 block of E 6th St., Uvalde – Bail jumping. $500 fine, 14 days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Kevin Andrew Carrillo, 200 block of Yorktown Blvd., Kerrville – Resisting arrest, $0 fine, 224 days in jail, and court costs of $325.
• Jordan Christopher Crane, 100 block of Storage Lane, Center Point – Criminal trespass, and resisting arrest. $0 fine, 118 days in jail and court costs of $610.
• Kimberly Gale Eddy, 2100 block of Memorial Blvd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $788.
• Cynthia Garcia, General Delivery, Kerrville – Two counts of criminal trespass. $500 fine, 32 days in jail and court costs of $625.
• James Eric Oglesby, 9500 block of Hwy. 173 N, Bandera – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $478.
• Ethan Chon Rodriguez, 100 block of Rankin Nix, Kerrville – Disorderly conduct. $200 fine and court costs of $166.
• Larry Alvin Stoudt II, unit block of Stanhope Rd., Goose Creek S.C. – Obstructing a highway passage. $1,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• John Earl Tomek, 5600 block of W Military, San Antonio – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $350.
• Hilario Angel Villa Jr., 5500 block of Hwy. 87, Fredericksburg – Burglary of vehicles. $500 fine, 118 days in jail and court costs of $335.
