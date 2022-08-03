Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Victoria Marie Lira, 400 block of Burleson Blvd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with child less than 15 years of age.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Victoria Marie Lira, 400 block of Burleson Blvd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with child less than 15 years of age.
• Jeremy Jeff Marquez, 1700 block of Deer Run, San Antonio – Four counts of smuggling of persons.
• Adam Angel Sanchez, 100 block of Sweetwater Dr., Kerrville – Assault on a family member to impede breathing, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Mark Allen Vargas, 3300 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – Possession of 28-200 gm. of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jose Antonio Zayas, General Delivery, Kerrville – Obstruction or retaliation, and attempting to take a weapon from a law enforcement officer.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.