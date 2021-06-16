Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• David Lynn Burlew and Vicki Denise Taylor, June 4.
• Sean Rasavong and Bouasay Rasavong, June 7.
• Nicholas Don Adair and Natasha Ann Adkins, June 7.
• Hans Richard Leuchtag and Varria Lavie Kendricks, June 7.
• Marcelo Arreola and Rosa Maria Lozano, June 8.
• Robert Christian Birdwell and Wendy Mae Holloway, June 9.
• Ethan Tyler Reeh and Sandra Lizeth Arredondo, June 10.
• Jason Richard Nichols and Sheby Lee Campbell, June 10.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Violet Dawn Hines of Center Point and Walter Bryon Hines of Ingram, June 1.
• Sunny Shantel Grounds of Center Point and Gary Lynn Peterson of Center Point, June 7.
