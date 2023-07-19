• Curtis Treyvonne Aldridge, 13800 block of County Line Rd., Elgin, Texas – Theft of property between $100-$750. $500 fine, 12 months of probation, 25 hours of community service and court costs of $300.
• Jason Paul Alvarado, 300 block of W Schreiner St., Kerrville – Bail jumping. $200 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Santos Santiago Esquibel, 100 block of Pearl St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and resisting arrest. $1,000 fine, 25 days in jail and court costs of $695.
• Sebastian Donyell Garry, 200 block of E Palfrey, San Antonio – Family violence causing bodily injury, and unlawful restraint. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $620.
• Manuel De Jesus Hidrogo, 15100 block of Method Ave., El Paso, Texas – Appeal of obscured turn signal lamps. $500 fine and court costs of $154.
• Rafael Rangel, 100 block of Valley Oaks Ln., Kerrville – Attempted possession of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Joseph Vincent Reyes, 100 block of Retirement Dr., Harper – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $4,000 fine, 28 days in jail and court costs of $325.
• Brandon Kyle Singleton, 800 block of Rimrock Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $1,500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $788.
• Britney Nicole Spring, 100 block of Lafayette Dr., Kerrville – Failure to identify with fugitive intent. $4,000 fine, 15 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Preslee Elise Velasquez-Newman, 100 block of Briarwood, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 12 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $468.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.