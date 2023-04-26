• Otis Brian Amos, 500 block of Peterson Dr., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Emma Marie Ayala, 200 block of Twombly Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Sonnie Dean Baker, 500 block of Sunflower, Comfort – Driving while intoxicated. $1,500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Krystal Elaine Barney, 100 block of Michon Dr., Kerrville – Assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Creed Joshua Ryan Blevins, 300 block of Peterson Dr., Kerrville – Terroristic threat of the family, and displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration. $1,000 fine and court costs of $710.
• Timothy Michael Crider, 100 block of Scarlet Dr., Kerrville - Two counts of interfering with an emergency call. $8,000 fine, 166 days in jail and court costs of $650.
• Felix De La Cerda III, 2300 block of Riverstone Landing Dr., Houston – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Andrew Wayne Duglosch, 171 Custer, Center Point – Burglary of motor vehicles, and theft of property between $100-$750. $2,000 fine, 29 days in jail and court costs of $775.
• Mary Frances Evans, P.O. Box, San Antonio – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $393.
• Anel Jasmin Flores, 500 block of Lake Dr., Kerrville – Attempted possession of marijuana. $250 fine and court costs of $106.
• Dolores Guadalupe Flores, 100 block of Azucena St., San Antonio – Theft of property between $100-$750. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $385.
• Jared L. Griffith, 3300 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Michelle Jeanette Henley, 100 block of Candlelite Dr., Ingram – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• David Michael Howard, 900 block of Barnett, Kerrville – Violation of a protective order. $750 fine, 17 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Kane Ladell, 2900 block of Hunt St., Kerrville – Attempted possession of marijuana, and bail jumping. $1,500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $506.
• Phillip Jacob Leitch, 600 block of Stephen St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. Two days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Odelia Sapphire Lopez, 600 block of Quinlan St., Kerrville – Attempted possession of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $166.
• Kennedy Ray Martin, 700 block of Delmer, San Antonio – Possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. $500 fine and court costs of $216.
• Raquel Miller, P.O. Box, Bandera – Theft of property between $100-$750. $500 fine, 9 months of probation, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $300.
• Steven Anderson Myers, 900 block of Barnett, Kerrville – Two counts of driving while intoxicated. $8,000 fine, 101 days in jail and court costs of $1,111.
• Jesus Javier Ornelas Jr., 100 block of Glenn Ct., Kerrville – Two counts of family violence assault causing bodily injury. $8,000 fine, 316 days in jail and court costs of $620.
• Berenice Ortega-Gutierrez, 400 block of Goss St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Justin Heath Pettit, 200 block of Church St., Center Point – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $106.
• Dominic Paul Quilimaco, 2100 block of Old FM 689, Kerrville – Attempted possession of marijuana. $250 fine and court costs of $116.
• Guillermo Romero, 700 block of 5th St., Comfort – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• James Hunter Schmidt, 1100 block of Jackson Rd., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $1,000 fine, 60 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Trisha Nicole Sparkman, 100 block of Cynthia Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Tierra Gale Tsosie, 100 block of Broadway St., San Antonio – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $91.
