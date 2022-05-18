• Patrick Taylor Chamberlain, 100 block of Cactus, Bandera – Driving while intoxicated, and attempted possession of marijuana. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $664.
• Claudia Gomez, 400 block of Caddo Ln., Kerrville – Furnishing alcohol to a minor. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Cress Dewayne Green, 400 block of Leipold Ln., Fredericksburg – Theft of property between $750-$2,500. $250 fine, deferred three months and court costs of $339.
• Jakob Nathaniel Hensley, 600 block of Leland St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $1,750 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $426.
• Robert James Leal, 400 block of Velma St., Ingram – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Davide Coffman Munisteri, 800 block of Spicer Lp., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $458.
• Erin Celeste Ramirez, 100 block of Aspen Dr. N, Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $91.
• Arnulfo Rendon, P.O. Box, Fredericksburg – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $343.
• Miguel Angel Rosales-Carrillo, 100 block of Corbin Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $478.
• Joshua Michael San Miguel, 200 block of Post Oak, Comfort – Bail jumping. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
