Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Tifny Spring Abel, 300 block of Shadow Oak, Harper – Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Stone Reyes Alvarez, 300 block of A St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Herbert Brandon Betts, 100 block of Woodhill Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Paul Reyes Caltzontzin, 200 block of Oak Ridge Dr., Center Point – Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.
• Flavio Leonardo Chun Caal, 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr., Kerrville – Intentionally injuring a child, elderly or disabled person.
• Mary Ann Cox, 500 block of Antler Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Kameron Davila, 200 block of W Schreiner, Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jacob Nicolas Diaz, 2600 Singing Wind Dr., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Leslie Marie Dunn, 100 block of Jasper Ln., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Dallas Briann Lopez, 500 block of Antler Dr., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Leonel Lopez Sr., 500 block of Antler Dr., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
