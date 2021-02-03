Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Tifny Spring Abel, 300 block of Shadow Oak, Harper – Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Christopher Adames, 300 block of Gulf Stream, Corpus Christie – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Joshua Daniel Aleman, 400 block of Coleman, Kerrville – Tampering or fabricating evidence to impair investigation.
• Naddea Danon Barton, 300 block of Continental Dr., Lewisville - Tampering or fabricating evidence to impair investigation.
• John Wayne Coffey, 6700 block of Spring Forest, San Antonio – Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
• Bryan Alberto Cruz-Quiroz, 11300 block of Ptarmigan Dr., Austin - Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
• Tadeo Raymond Garces Jr., 400 block of Coleman St., Kerrville – Stalking, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering or fabricating evidence to impair investigation.
• Kimberly Marie Hill, P.O. Box, Bandera – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Saul Olvera Jr., 600 block of Everett St., Kerrville – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, five counts of theft of a firearm, and burglary of a habitation.
