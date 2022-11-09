Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 2400 block of Memorial Blvd. on Nov. 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Main St. on Nov. 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Main St. on Nov. 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Quinlan St. on Nov. 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 4.
• KPD assisted TXDPS in an arrest for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Nov. 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of Ranchero Rd. on Nov. 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Nov. 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Garden St. on Nov. 6.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 2700 block of Bandera Hwy. on Nov. 2.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Nov. 3.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 2800 block of Maple St. on Nov. 5.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 6.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and possession of a dangerous drug, in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 1.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on Nov. 2.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, reckless damage or destruction of property, and making a false statement to law enforcement, in the 100 block of Ridgerock Cove on Nov. 5.
• KPD is investigating misdemeanor assault in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 6.
Burglaries
• An arrest was made for burglary of a habitation intending another felony, burglary of motor vehicles, online impersonation with identifying information, soliciting EMS, making a false statement to law enforcement, and stalking, on a suspicious person call in the 1900 block of West Lane on Nov. 5.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 1.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Nov. 2.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 2300 block of E Main St. on Nov. 2.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. S on Nov. 2.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant at a disturbance call in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 3.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 500 block of Webster Ave. on Nov. 4.
Accidents
• An arrest was made for vehicle damage greater than $200, leaving the scene of an accident, and evading arrest, in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 31.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2400 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 1.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Nov. 2.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1900 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 3.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Nov. 5.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Nov. 6.
Other Offenses
• KPD filed a case of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in mile 506 of IH-10 on Oct. 31.
• An arrest was made for obstructing a highway in the 4300 block of Hwy. 27 on Oct. 31.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Travis St. on Nov. 1.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 2.
• An arrest was made for resisting arrest in the 2900 block of Legion Dr. on Nov. 3.
• An arrest was made for resisting arrest at a disturbance call in the 2900 block of Legion Dr. on Nov. 3.
• An arrest was made for violation of a city ordinance on an animal complaint call in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Nov. 4.
• KPD is investigating a missing person reported at KPD on Nov. 4.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.