Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Roberto Zendejo and Taelyr Cheyenne Evans, June 11.
• Bernardino Munoz Jr and Gloria Jean Ramirez, June 11.
• Marshall Lynn McFadden and Jessica Marie Vrana, June 15.
No divorces were reported this week.
