Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Christopher James Abbott, 400 block of Red Rock Ranch Rd., Red Rock, Texas – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Christopher James Abbott, 400 block of Red Rock Ranch Rd., Red Rock, Texas – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• George Patrick Davidson, 1100 block of Hidden Fawn, Canyon Lake, Texas – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Joseph Benjamin Elson, 100 block of Pecan Way, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• John Andrew Flores, 2500 block of New York Dr., Austin – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jennifer Lauren Fortson, unit block of Indian Springs Dr., Kerrville – Possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
• John Ray Gonzales Jr., 1600 block of Woodside Dr., Kerrville – Continuous violence against the family, failure of a sex offender to register, and tampering with evidence to impair investigation.
• Jasthy Yossary Gordon-Padilla, 2600 block of Pebble Breeze, San Antonio – Three counts of possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Raul Juarez, 200 block of Eddy St., Lovington, N.M. – Two counts possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Alesha Kay Pace, 400 block of McFarland, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Isabella Jo Perez-Birgel, 700 block of Bluebell Rd., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 4 oz. to 5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Kent Dallas Poynter, 700 block of Bluebell Rd., Kerrville - Manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 4 oz. to 5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Joseph Vincent Reyes, 100 block of Retirement Dr., Harper – Possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of 4 oz. to 5 lbs. of marijuana, and tampering with evidence to impair investigation.
• Thomas Lee Terrell, 1400 block of Clearsprings, Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Vivian Vega, 200 block of Mae St., Kerrville – Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.