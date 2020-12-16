Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Bianka Maria Alvarado, 400 block of Stephen St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Carlos Omar Arredondo, 400 block of Jennings, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Daniel Ray Ayala, Jr., 10100 block of Ingram Rd., San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Kevin Edward Cannon, General Delivery, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Manda Renee Chaney, 100 block of Beaver Rd., Ingram – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Whitney Leann Chapman, 100 block of Tremper Trl., Center Point – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Tracie Leighann Chenall, 1400 block of Panther Hollow, Bandera – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Shauna Rochelle DaCosta, 300 block of Wood Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Mattie Lynn Dixon, 200 block of Loyal Valley, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Antonia Soria Granado, 1600 block of San Andreas, San Antonio – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Adrian Sam Gutierrez, 700 block of Channing St., San Antonio – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Jocelyn Ariel Hernandez, 100 block of High Dr., Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Deen Duane Huckaby, 1400 block of Lytle St., Kerrville – Delivery of 1/4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana in a drug-free zone, manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of 2-4 oz. of marijuana in a drug-free zone, and tampering with evidence.
• Daryll Lynn Huffman, 200 block of Travis St., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jesse William Johnson, 800 block of Wheless Ave., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Joshua Thomas Kinsel, 600 block of Peterson Dr., Kerrville – Three counts of manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of a chemical with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.
• Sarah Michael Leftwich, 1000 block of Friendship Ln., Fredericksburg – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Dana Louise Lockhart, P.O. Box, Ingram – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Dallas Briann Lopez, 500 block of Antler Dr. – Manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jacob Brennan Martin, 200 block of Hamilton St., Kerrville – Two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Kennedy Ray Martin, 700 block of Delmer, San Antonio – Assault of a pregnant person.
• Wayne Matson, III, 900 block of Paschall Ave., Kerrville – Fabrication or tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
• Colt Patrick McKenney, 500 block of Peterson Dr., Kerrville – Harassment of a public servant.
• Steven Joseph Ortiz, 400 block of E Avenue G, Temple – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Cassandra Elisa Palacio, 100 block of Cypress Falls Dr., Ingram – Two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Cody Blaine Parish, 300 block of Wood Dr., Kerrville – Assault of a pregnant person.
• Steven Patrick Parr, 600 block of Ingram Hills Rd., Ingram – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jordon Nathaniel Ramirez, 2900 block of Maple St, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Christopher Jacob Rangel, 300 block of Colvin Ranch Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Virginia Inez Raper, 100 block of Simpson Rd., Comfort – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jeffrey Dean Rogers, 100 block of Marshall Dr., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Angel Ruben Sanchez, Jr., 200 block of Louise Ln., Mountain Home – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Earl Stanley Shakesnyder, 100 block of Michon Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Robert Shane St. James, 500 block of Mountain Creek Trl., Boerne – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jennifer Jo Stacy, 100 block of David, Ingram – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• John Earl Tomek, 2800 block of Hunt St., Kerrville – Two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Keaton Tyler Vasquez, 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr., Kerrville – Online solicitation of a minor for a sexual act, four counts of possession of child pornography, and inducing a child to perform a sexual act.
• Michael Joseph Vidrine, Jr., 100 block of Cooper, ingram – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Hilario Angel Villa, Jr., 300 block of Powell St., Kerrville – Six counts of theft of a firearm.
• John Bradley Williams, 100 block of Dahsa Ln., Kerrville – Possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.
• Adrian Burke Wollney, Jr., 1300 block of Bandera Hwy., Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
