Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Clayton Travis Brock and Chloe Elisabeth Cunningham, Sept. 24.
• Brandon Marshall Newton and Taylor Renee Seymour, Sept. 24.
• Logan Michael Landen and Adriana Nallely Barboza, Sept. 27.
• Gerardo Reyna and Hermelinda Gonzalez Rojas, Sept. 28.
• Zackary Dow Carpenter and Vanessa Grace Lopez, Sept. 29.
• Timothy Alan Bryant and Beth Marie Mader, Sept. 30.
• Juan Santos Meza Garcia and Ma. Engracia Alba Llamas, Sept. 30.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Porfirio Aguilar Jr. of Kerrville and Marcie Lee Aguilar of Ingram, Sept. 17.
