• Steven Christopher Chacon, 3300 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – False statement to a law enforcement officer. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $310.
• Dylan Scott Hosek, 11200 block of Ranch Road 2222, Austin – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $543.
• Taquez Ramond McKinney, 2800 block of Walnut Bend Ln., Houston – Failure to identify with fugitive intent. $4,000 fine, 61 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Jose Carlos Navarro Mendoza, 100 block of Colt Ct., Ingram – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Brady Don Nelson, 3500 block of Conveyor Dr., Burleson, Texas – Driving while intoxicated. $1,500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Juan Jose Ortiz, 3900 block of Peaceful Valley, Bandera – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $3,000 fine, 53 days in jail and court costs of $553.
• Caren Wilson Richardson, P.O. Box, Comfort – Driving while intoxicated. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Graviel Robles, 2800 block of Maple St., Kerrville – Theft of property less than $100 with previous convictions. 4 days in jail and court costs of $375.
• Cory Cassil Schulse, 600 block of Oak Hollow Dr., Kerrville – driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $3,000 fine, 365 days in jail, 18 months of probation, 50 hours of community service, and court costs of $478.
• Kaila Marlene Stone, 100 Kervilla Rd. N, Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Charles Lawton Storms, 200 block of Ball Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $750 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $478.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.