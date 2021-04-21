• Eluid Campos Arzola, 11700 block of Metric Blvd., Austin – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Danielle Renae Click, 600 block of Oak Dr., Bandera – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $783.
• Alice May Evans, 600 Moore St., Ingram – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Toby Chance Ficker, 100 block of S Tammye Ln., Madisonville, Texas – Unlawfully carrying a weapon. $750 fine, 10 days in jail, and court costs of $310.
• Katherine Ann Paschal, 2400 block of Encino Cliff, San Antonio – driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $413.
• Corey Andrew Robinson, unit block of Annadale Dr., Maud, Texas – Criminal trespass, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 5 days in jail and court costs of $690.
• Lonnie Gene Ross, 100 block of Camp Scenic Loop, Ingram – Criminal trespass of a habitation. $500 fine, 352 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Ashley Marie Sharpe, 100 block of Overhead Dr., Kerrville – Theft of property between $100-$750, theft of property between $750-$2,500, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 Days in jail, deferred 12 months, and court costs of $1,133.
• Taylor Rose Sharp, 100 block of Lily Turf Cove, Georgetown – Possession of dangerous drugs. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
