Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Arthur Cody Newton and Caitlyn Taylor Love, Aug. 15.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Arthur Cody Newton and Caitlyn Taylor Love, Aug. 15.
• Isaac Martin Taylor Jr. and Frances Louise Stermitz-Bell, Aug. 16.
• Rocco Giorgio and Julia Beatrix Bryson, Aug. 17.
• Patrick Lee Satterfield and Isabell Carmella Castilleja, Aug. 19.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Nelson Earl White of Kerrville and Corina Edo White of Ingram, Aug. 12.
• Charles Edward Holt of Center Point and Megan Louise Holt of Center Point, Aug. 16.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.