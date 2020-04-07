Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Gary Edward Kohler and Adrienne Hufstedler, March 30.
• John Bradley Vinzant and Christina Lynn Davis, April 1.
• Zachary Ross Golden and Lisa Marie Gonzales, April 1.
• James Russell Bowman Jr. and Angela Foltyn Barker, April 2.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Kelly Nicole Casey of Kerrville and Kevin Lee Casey of Kerrville, March 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.