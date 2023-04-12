Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Eric Jose Amaya, 100 block of Guerrero Dr., Bastrop – Five counts of smuggling of persons while in possession of a firearm.
• Earl Clyde Brown III, 400 block of Main St., Ingram – Possession of less than 1 gm. of methamphetamine.
• Edward Salvador Carreon, 1300 block of Epps Rd., Palmer, Texas – Six counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit.
• Christopher Miles Carter, 3700 block of La Saber Dr., San Antonio – Solicitation of prostitution with another payor.
• Nicolas Cuellar III, 1800 block of Rogers, San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and solicitation of prostitution with another payor.
• James Dwight Faulkner Jr., 2800 block of Maple St., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Talia Kiora Fobbs, 2500 block of Business Center Dr., Pearland, Texas – Three counts of smuggling of persons.
• Anthony Daniel Garza, 1700 block of Calcote, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jose Reynaldo Gonzalez Jr., 200 block of Willow Bend Dr., Center Point – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Jair Labra, 5800 block of Angel Dr., Del Valle, Texas – Five counts of smuggling of persons while in possession of a firearm.
• Jacob Ross Olive, 100 block of N Hwy. 41, Mountain Home – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Daniel Paz, 3700 block of Finch Springs Ln., Katy, Texas – Two counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit.
• Pablo Andres Ramirez Prado, 100 block of Tuffy Ln., Kerrville – Online impersonation with the intent to solicit a response by EMS.
