Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Desiree Hannah Alvarado, 300 block of W Schreiner, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and attempted tampering with evidence.
• Rondolfo Arias, 200 block of Goat Creek Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Lori Beth Armstrong, 100 block of River View Dr., Ingram – Family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Joni Ranee Burgess, 100 block of Chole Way, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Takoda Reed Burnes, 100 block of Green Meadow Rd., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• David Martinez Castillo, 2800 block of Nichols St., Kerrville – Theft of property less than $2,500 with previous convictions, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Homero Castro Jr., 18000 block of Morrow St., Elgin, Texas – Smuggling of persons.
• Hampton Leonard Conn, 1100 block of E Main St., Kerrville – Two counts of driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Michael Kevin David, 100 block of Lillian, Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Anna Davis, 100 block of Sweetwater Dr., Kerrville – Delivery of 1/4 oz.-5 lb. of marijuana in a drug-free zone.
• Maria Elizabeth De La Rosa, 300 block of Prestwick Blvd., San Antonio – Five counts of smuggling persons for pecuniary benefit.
• Shelia Dai Devilbiss, 2000 block of Stuart Rd., Adkins, Texas - Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Emmanuel Dominguez Marrero, 3700 block of Medical Dr., San Antonio – Smuggling of persons, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Jennifer Beth Enciso, 300 block of Blank St., Kerrville – Possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence.
• Michael Flores Jr., 1400 block of Park St., Kerrville - Delivery of 1/4 oz.-5 lb. of marijuana.
• Cristina Nicole Garcia, 3000 block of Memorial Blvd., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and forgery of a government instrument.
• Kris Alex Isaac Garcia, 3400 block of Ellis Ave., Fort Worth – Five counts of smuggling of persons with likelihood of serious bodily injury or death, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Rose Marie Gibson, General delivery, Kerrville – Burglary of a habitation.
• Jason Alan Gray, 12400 Starcrest Dr., San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Esteban Alejandro Guerrero, 500 block of Robinson Ave., Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 1 gm. of methamphetamine.
• Robert Lewis Hall, 400 block of Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• William Becker Hanson Jr., 100 block of Candlelite Dr., Ingram – Attempted indecency with a child by sexual assault.
• Travis Viron Hodges, 100 block of C St., Kerrville – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Jacob Alan Jaeger, 1800 block of Cinnamon Path, Austin – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Ashley Nicole Jasso, 100 block of Karen Dr., Mountain Home – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Michael Stanley Jeffery, 100 block of Sixth St., Ingram – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Diane Killeen, 300 block of Center Ave., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Lynette Lou Lewis, 100 block of Silver Hills, Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Skye Marie Meehan, P.O. Box, Jarrell, Texas – Credit card abuse.
• Victor Barron Montanez, 400 block of Burleson, Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Linda Danielle Munoz, 100 block of Ridge Crest Dr., Kerrville - Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Osbaldo Ortega, 800 block of Quinlan, Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Cary Blake Otto, 900 block of Lytle St., Kerrville – Publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material, tampering with a witness, and violation of a protective order two or more times in 12 months.
• Christopher Wayne Phillips, 200 block of Schreiber St., Garland, Texas - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Richard Lee Reyes, 200 block of Lower Crabapple, Fredericksburg – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and abandoning a child with criminal negligence.
• Jose Tino Sandoval, 100 block of Corbin Circle, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Briton Ray Satterwhite, 2900 block of Memorial Blvd., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and attempted tampering with evidence.
• Addison McKenna Schuknecht, 5100 block of King Richard Row, Midland, Texas – Abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return.
• Eric Lamond Shaw, 300 block of China St., Center Point – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Luis A. Silvapardo, 1000 block of Walton Ave., Bronx, N.Y. – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Kyler Wayne Stephens, 2200 block of E Main St., Uvalde, Texas – Burglary of a building.
• Jonah Kai Stone, 1300 block of Alice St., Kerrville – Intoxicated manslaughter with a motor vehicle.
• Joe Luis Uribe Jr., 19500 block of Hwy. 281 N, San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence.
• Antonio Luis Valdez, 800 block of Meadow View Ln., Kerrville – Possession of 4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Devin Lee Woodruff, 200 block of Johnny Ringo, Bandera – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
