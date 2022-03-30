Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on March 23.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on March 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of Riverview Dr. on March 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on March 27.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on March 27.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 800 block of Webster Ave. on March 21.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and minor in possession of alcohol, on a suspicious vehicle call in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on March 22.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving while intoxicated, in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on March 23.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Country Club Dr. on March 24.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug, and driving without a license, in the 800 block of Leland St. on March 25.
• KPD is investigating public intoxication, and possession of a dangerous drug, in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on March 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three local arrest warrants, in the 100 block of Sidney Baker on March 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 2800 block of Memorial Blvd. on March 26.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault on a peace officer, failure to identify, and swindling, in the 600 block of Robinson on March 21.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, and criminal trespass on real property, in the 300 block of Banks St. on March 22.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 600 block of Bluebonnet Dr. on March 23.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and assault on a public servant causing bodily injury, in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on March 24.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury, and continuous violence against the family, in the 500 block of Josephine St. on March 25.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr. on March 26.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 400 block of Elm St. on March 26.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating forgery of a government instrument in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on March 24.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on March 24.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on March 24.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 600 block of W Main St. on March 25.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 100 block of Sidney Baker S on March 21.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 1700 block of Deer Trl. on March 27.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass of real property in the 300 block of W Main St. on March 21.
• An arrest was made for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in the 300 block of West Ln. on March 23.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on March 25.
• An arrest was made for non-fugitive failure to identify, and resisting arrest, in the 500 block of Water St. on March 26.
