• Alfredo Castillo Jr., 4900 block of Fortuna St., San Antonio – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and evading arrest. $500 fine, 12 days in jail and court costs of $940.
• Demarcus Jermaine Ceasar, 12400 block of Vance Jackson, San Antonio – Attempted possession of marijuana. $250 fine.
• Evan Michael Harris, 1000 block of Dave Dugas, Sulphur, La. – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Alvaro Huerta, 800 block of Bow Ln., Kerrville – Abusive silent call or electronic communication to 911 service. $750 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $310.
• Quadri Adewale Lawal, 7900 block of Creekbend Dr., Houston – Appeal of operating an unregistered motor vehicle. $162 fine and court costs of $104.
• Cash McCavley Lindsay, P.O. Box, Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $141.
• Audrey Lynn Martin, 100 block of Blueridge Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $800 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $491.
• Jason Richard Nichols, 300 block of Wood Trail, Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Beatriz Manuela Ramirez, 200 block of S 16th St., Junction – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Eric Duane Schulze, 2400 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Theft of property between $100-$750. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Gary Sherman Williams, 200 block of Poco Vista Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $478.
