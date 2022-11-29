Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Memorial Blvd. on Nov. 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Francisco Lemos on Nov. 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Thompson Dr. S on Nov. 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1500 block of Thompson Dr. on Nov. 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest, at a minor accident in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Nov. 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 100 block of Water St. on Nov. 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years of age in the 300 block of Francisco Lemos on Nov. 23.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Water St. on Nov. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated on a traffic complaint in the 600 block of Main St. on Nov. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Clay St. on Nov. 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 600 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 27.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a minor in possession of tobacco products, in the 1700 block of Hiawatha Dr. on Nov. 21.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 23.
• KPD is investigating manufacture or delivery of more than 400 gm. of a controlled substance in the 300 block of Patriot Dr. on Nov. 26.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Dean Dr. on Nov. 21.
• KPD is investigating negligent injury of a child/elderly/disabled in the 1200 block of Water St. E on Nov. 23.
• An arrest was made for family violence Class C misdemeanor assault, burglary of a habitation, and public intoxication, in the 2300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Nov. 25.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact at a disturbance call in the 100 block of Park Ln. on Nov. 25.
• KPD is investigating intentional injury of child/elderly/disabled in the 900 block of Ross St. on Nov. 25.
• KPD closed a case of family violence assault by contact in the 1200 block of 5th St. on Nov. 25.
• Arrests were made for assault by contact, and three cases of public intoxication, in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 26.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of serious bodily injury of a public servant to influence government, violation of a protective order, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Nov. 27.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 1600 block of Jefferson St. on Nov. 27.
Robberies
• KPD is investigating robbery in the 300 block of Cottage St. on Nov. 27.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm from a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of Lowrance St. on Nov. 25.
• An arrest was made for Class C misdemeanor theft in the 100 block of Main St. on Nov. 26.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 21.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant, failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, and driving without a license, in the 200 block of G St. on Nov. 22.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 700 block of Thompson Dr. on Nov. 21.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Nov. 22.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 100 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on Nov. 24.
• An arrest was made for criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000 in the 600 block of Tivy St. on Nov. 26.
• KPD is investigating a city ordinance violation in the 400 block of Travis St. on Nov. 26.
• KPD assisted another agency in Mile 501 of IH-10 on Nov. 27.
