• Felix Michael Aguilar, 200 block of Arrow Lane, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $363.
• Michael Pena Flores, 2900 block of Hunt St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Maria Hernandez Ceballos, 100 block of Shadow Ridge, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $200 fine and court costs of $229.
• Zachary Thomas Macleod, 900 block of Paschal Ave., Kerrville – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. $1,000 fine, 49 days in jail and court costs of $428.
• Katie Lauren Moore, 2200 Olympia Dr., Kerrville – Sale of alcohol to minors. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $370.
• Sheyanna Dawn Neutze, 400 block of Loyal Valley, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $50 fine and court costs of $413.
• Jessica Lynn Perez, Accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 90 days in jail and court costs of $816.
• Brandy Dawn Quiroz, 200 block of Verde Park Blvd., Center Point - Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. $750 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $494.
