Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Water St. on Feb. 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and resisting arrest, in the 300 block of Water St. on Feb. 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication on a disorderly conduct call in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Feb. 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Feb. 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Feb. 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest, in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 6.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of between 2-4 oz. of marijuana, possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 200 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Feb. 1.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle, in the 700 block of Tomahawk Trl. on Feb. 5.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 300 block of Oak Hollow Dr. on Feb. 6.
Assaults
• Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Singing Wind on Jan. 31.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of Bulwer Ave. on Feb. 1.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Goss St. on Feb. 6.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 1.
• KPD is investigating hindering secured creditors between $2,500-$30,000 in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 2.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 2.
• An arrest was made for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions from a building in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 6.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Josephine St. on Jan. 31.
• KPD assisted another agency and made a warrant arrest in the 1000 block of Main St. on Jan. 31.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1500 block of Water St. on Feb. 1.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Feb. 6.
Other Offenses
• KPD assisted another agency in Mile 508 of IH-10 on Jan. 31.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass at a disturbance in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 1.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order in the 1300 block of Water St. on Feb. 1.
• KPD is investigating disorderly conduct fighting with another in the 700 block of Harper Rd. on Feb. 2.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 2.
