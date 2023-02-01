Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Roberto Arista, 900 block of Topeka, San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Roberto Arista, 900 block of Topeka, San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Phillip Cole Benner, 3600 block of Memorial Blvd., Kerrville - Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of 80-4,000 arbitrary units of a controlled substance.
• Jonathan Emmanuel Betancourt, 3500 block of Maverly Crest, Katy, Texas – Three counts of smuggling of persons.
• Gary Fred Collins Jr., 8800 block of Sugar Hill Rd., Marion, N.C. – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Ricardo Caesar Gonzalez II, General Delivery, Kerrville – Intentional bodily injury to a child/elderly/disabled.
• Austin Dean Kinsey, 100 block of Harley Dr., Ingram - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Thoa Le Nguyen, 12600 block of Pleasant Place, Garden Grove, Calif. – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Joshua Ramirez Jr., 100 block of Tuffy Ln., Ingram – Invasive visual recording, four counts of possession of child pornography, and unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.