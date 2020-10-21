Marriage
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• James Gayle Cook and Cynthia M. Dressen, Oct. 9.
• Darrin Brian Ameigh and Tpring Nina Lovejoy, Oct. 9.
• Sherman Louis Hopper and Tulisha Kay Nelson, Oct. 9.
• David Michael Selbo, Jr and Mariyah Ann Kaegi, Oct. 9.
• Cesar Reza Zamora and Zoila Rojo Acevedo, Oct. 9.
• Bobby Joe Johnson and Sarah Carolyn Wilkinson, Oct. 14.
• Thomas Edwin Ducker and Audrey Ruth Cortez, Oct. 14.
• Alec Hunter Butterwick and Taylor Elizabeth Keener, Oct. 14.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
No divorces were reported this week.
