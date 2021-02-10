Marriage
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Rodney Lee Simmons and Tiffany Alyce Peschel, Jan. 29.
• Marcus Theron Pena and Olivia Brianne Gonzales, Jan. 29.
• Alberto Guigon Pena and Krista Denise Rosas, Feb. 1.
• Joshua Ryan Sierra and Meghan Renee Grant, Feb. 1.
• Brian K. Ward and Dawn Hurr, Feb. 1.
• Bradley Allan McCracken and Cairnie Louise Lalla, Feb. 1.
• Justin Ray Dominguez and Jeanette Marie Jimenez, Feb. 2.
• Eric Duane Schulze and Shelby Renee Jones, Feb. 2.
• David Anthony Naredo and Trevlyn Lorene Naredo, Feb. 3.
Divorce
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Stephen Wayne Raley of San Antonio and Meagan Leigh Murray of Kerrville, Jan. 20.
• Tressi Nichole Lewis of Kerrville and Gregory Patrick Lewis of Kerrville, Jan. 28.
