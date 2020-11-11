Marriage
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Joshua Ruben Wilson and Abrianna Lanay Arredondo, Oct. 30.
• Joseph Andrew Marbury and Erin Elizabeth Whitley, Nov. 2.
• Charles Wayne Wooldridge and Angelina Hinjosa Arevalo, Nov. 2.
• Michael Leford Cook and Nora Darlene Clark, Nov. 2.
• Bryson David Barnet and Ryana Carlea Butler, Nov. 2.
• Robert Earl Benson and Tracy Lynn Bradley, Nov. 3.
• Osvaldo Rivera Jimenez and Ariel Marie Nicole Vasquez, Nov. 3.
• James Allen Barton and Billie Jean Fay, Nov. 4.
Divorce
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Maria Boner of Kerrville and Earnest Boner of Big Clifty, Kent., Sept. 21.
• Daniel Soria of Ingram and Erika Yadhira Soria of Kerrville, Oct. 27.
