• Kyla Jo Davy, 13100 block of Perch St., Maurepas, La. – Possession of dangerous drugs. $2,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Brenda Lee Fraizer, 100 block of Terrace Dr., Bandera – Bail jumping. $0 fine, 69 days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Kevin William Franke, 800 block of Tivy St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 128 days in jail and court costs of $493.
• Randy Wayne Fry, 100 block of Cedar Dr., Ingram – Criminal attempt of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and three counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $700 fine, 2 days in jail, and court costs of $1,200.
• Brandon Hugh Glossop, 26800 block of 380 Hwy. E, Aubrey, Texas – Unlawfully carrying a weapon. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Julius Earl Hardee, 3600 block of Junction Hwy., Ingram – Violation of a protective order. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Joshua Nicolas Sager, 800 block of W Spicer Loop, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $0 fine, 100 days in jail and court costs of $518.
• Melanie Annette Whiteley, 2900 block of Ranch Road #431, Kingsland, Texas – Possession of drug paraphernalia. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
