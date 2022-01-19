Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and public intoxication, in the 200 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Jan. 10.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Jan. 10.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 13.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 800 block of Main St. on Jan. 10.
• An arrest was made for possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and an arrest warrant, in the 3200 block of Legion Dr. on Jan. 11.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and an arrest warrant, in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Jan. 12.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 12.
• KPD is investigating possession of tobacco products by a minor in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 300 block of Laurel St. on Jan. 13.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 2900 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 12.
• An arrest was made for assault by contact in the 2800 block of Memorial Blvd. on Jan. 13.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 200 block of Westminster St. on Jan. 11.
• KPD is investigating four reports of burglary of motor vehicles in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Jan. 11.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Jan. 11.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on Jan. 12.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a motor vehicle in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Jan. 13.
• Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 13.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories between $100-$750, in the 500 block of Benson Dr. on Jan. 10.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of Barbara Ann St. on Jan. 12.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 2000 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 12.
• Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 13.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Jan. 13.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 13.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 700 block of Main St. on Jan. 13.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 500 block of Spike St. on Jan. 13.
• KPD is investigating unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 600 block of Oak Valley Dr. on Jan. 13.
