• Jesus Uziel Arreola, 100 block of Guerrero Rd., Center Point – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Calvin Eugene Bankes, 100 block of Wilson Cliff Dr., Fort Worth – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Brian Antonio Brand, P.O. Box, Center Point – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $166.
• Alexys Keyaana Cervantes, 1600 block of First St., Kerrville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Kimberly Nichole Cuellar, 300 block of Booster St., Center Point - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Danielle Nichole Evans, 100 block of Cooper, Ingram – Two counts of possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. $500 fine and court costs of $332.
• Robert Douglas Flora, 200 block of Lillian Dr., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Tammie Sue Garcia, 100 block of Wood Dr., Kerrville – Hindering apprehension or prosecution. $251 fine, 11 days in jail and court costs of $399.
• Sabino Bueno Lopez, 2100 block of Singing Wind, Kerrville – Fleeing a police officer. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Alex Martinez Navarro, 100 block of Top Dr., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $151.
• Francisco Gabriel Padilla, 200 block of Twombly Dr. S, Kerrville – Assault by contact. $500 fine and court costs of $91.
• Leopoldo Marquez Palma, 21100 block of Escondido Park, San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Amanda Lee Rassi, 200 block of Rio Vista, Kingsland, Texas – Criminal trespass. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Kayla Denee Stewart, 3300 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $206.
• Jackie Lualice Wimberly, 300 block of Mae Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $888.
