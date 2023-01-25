Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Eliza Theresa Arredondo, 100 block of Jade Lp., Kerrville – Two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Eliza Theresa Arredondo, 100 block of Jade Lp., Kerrville – Two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Benjamin Ryan Benavidez, 3200 block of Mesquite St., Kerrville – Two counts of delivery of 1/4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Shannon Shane Crooks, 100 block of Thrill Hill, Mountain Home – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Manuel Diego, 200 block of Ganado Dr., Kyle, Texas – Nine counts of smuggling of persons.
• Matthew Kaylin Iverson, 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr., Kerrville – Intentionally abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence.
• Justin William Karas, 900 block of Ross St., Kerrville – Theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
• Phillip David Mata, 200 block of Mack Holliman Dr., Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Joshua Joseph Morley, 1000 block of 5th St., Kerrville – Criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000, and aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon.
• Stephanie Marie Myers, 300 block of A St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Stephanie Adriana Neill, 2300 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Oscar Perez Jr., 600 block of Mariah, Kyle, Texas – Nine counts of smuggling of persons, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Kyle Jamison Renaud, 4600 block of Hwy. 27, Kerrville – Assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Clay Aaron Roberts, 400 block of Main St., Ingram – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Bradley Duane Shearhart, 100 block of Erin Dr., Kerrville – Two counts of assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Neil Alexander Strand, 600 block of Spicer Lp., Kerrville – Aggravated robbery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.