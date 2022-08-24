• Guadalupe Cantu, 200 block of Ardmore St., San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $500 fine, 49 days in jail and court costs of $468.
• Jessica Jeanette Carrion, 200 block of McFarland, Kerrville – Hindering arrest or prosecution, and evading arrest. 221 Days in jail and court costs of $660.
• Austin Dwayne Clark, 100 block of Oak Ridge, Kerrville – Two counts of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 47 days in jail and court costs of $700.
• Ian Charles Hollowell, 11700 block of McAngus Rd., Del Valle, Texas – Driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $1,000 fine, 18 months of probation, and court costs of $788.
• Amanda Marie Jester, 25200 block of Steinbeck Ave., Stevenson Ranch, Calif. – Possession or use of inhalant paraphernalia. $750 fine, 4 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Chalon Lee Kohler, 2000 block of Tiner Ln., Ingleside, Texas – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Rodrigo Andres Navarrete, 6200 block of Strasbourg Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, deferred 12 months, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
