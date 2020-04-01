Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 500 block of Main St. on March 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on March 29.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years old, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 400 block of Valley Dr. on March 24.
• KPD filed a case for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2000 block of Easy St. on March 26.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault by contact on the elderly, and theft of less than $100 in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on March 23.
• An arrest was made for terroristic threat of family, public intoxication, and evading arrest in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on March 28.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 2100 block of Arcadia Lp. on March 28.
Thefts
• Hindering a secured creditor was reported in the 200 block of Main St. on March 23.
• Theft was reported in the 1600 block of E Main St. on March 24.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Quinlan St. on March 26.
• KPD is investigating theft of property in the 100 block of Plaza Dr. on March 27.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on March 28.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Coleman St. on March 28.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Sand Bend Dr. on March 29.
Other Offenses
• KPD filed a case of disorderly conduct in the 2900 block of Legion Dr. on March 23.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license at a major accident in the 600 block of Jefferson St. on March 24.
• KPD is investigating disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in the 1200 block of Jefferson St. on March 26.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1500 block of Stadium Dr. on March 27.
