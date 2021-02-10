• Maydara Delaine Baiza, 100 block of Donna Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Kevin Edward Cannon, General Delivery, Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and three counts of violation of a protective order. $0 fine, 177 days in jail and court costs of $1,300.
• Cassandra Gayle Coleman, 100 block of Kerrville Country Dr., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $0 fine, 0 days in jail and court costs of $425.
• Toni Marie Contreras, P.O. Box, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $468.
• Carl Douglas Forhetz, 500 block of Pershing Ave., Kerrville – Two counts of driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and two counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 18 months of probation and court costs of $705.20.
• Fernando R. Gonzalez, 1000 block of Brogden St., Springdale, Ariz. – Theft of property between $100-$750. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Ofilia Sanchez Gonzales, 100 block of Corbin Cir., Kerrville – Possession of Dangerous Drugs. $750 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $360.
• Crystal Evans Griffin, 400 block of Benson Dr., Kerrville - Criminal trespass. $500 fine, 108 days in jail and court costs of $325.
• Kaytlin Ashley Kramer, 10600 block of Tansy Canyon, Helotes – Possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. $500 fine and court costs of $320.
• Alex Anthony Menchaca, 2900 block Hunt St., Kerrville – Burglary of a motor vehicle, Criminal mischief between $100-$750, and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500. $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail and court costs of $960.
• Ryan Conner Murphy, 1900 block of West Ln., Kerrville – Possession of dangerous drugs. $500 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $322.
• Mary Nicole Ozuna, 2900 block of Hunt St., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Aaron Stacy Pouch, 100 block of Sunny Ln., Kerrville – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $1,000 fine, 365 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Thomas James Warner, 100 block of Morris Rd., Kerrville – Accident involving more than $200 damage to a vehicle. $500 fine, 180 days in jail and court costs of $388.
