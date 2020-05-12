Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on May 4.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Garden St. on May 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1600 block of Woodside Dr. on May 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on May 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on May 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, and driving with a fictional license plate in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on May 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of Robinson Ave. on May 10.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, two counts of manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, two counts of manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of 28-200 gm. of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of 20-80 arbitrary units of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on May 5.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1700 block of Goat Creek Rd. on May 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of Paschal Ave. on May 8.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Lehmann Dr. on May 10.
• An arrest was made for manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 800 block of Webster Ave. on May 10.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation intending to commit a sexual offense, and indecent assault in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on May 8.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of Barker St. on May 10.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 100 block of Jasper Ln. on May 6.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on May 7.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 2100 block of West Ln. on May 8.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 500 block of Brian Dr. on May 9.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 200 block of Laurel Heights Blvd. on May 10.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on May 4.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on May 9.
• A warrant arrest was made, with resisting arrest, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 300 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on May 9.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 100 block of Arizona Ash on May 8.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on May 8.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 1300 block of Jackson Rd. on May 10.
