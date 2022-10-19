Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Oct. 10.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1600 block of Water St. on Oct. 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Texas Cir. on Oct. 12.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication on a suspicious person call in the 300 block of Main St. on Oct. 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Main St. on Oct. 16.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for an accident involving more than $200 damage to a motor vehicle, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 2400 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 10.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1100 block of Norfolk Ln. on Oct. 10.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of Arcadia Loop on Oct. 11.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 13.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance on a juvenile problem call in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor in possession of tobacco products, in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 14.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 14.
• KPD is investigating possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 200 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Oct. 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of Rolling Green Dr. on Oct. 16.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating indecent assault by fondling in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on Oct. 10.
• An arrest was made for terroristic threat of the family, and criminal trespass on real property, in the 2600 block of Singing Wind on Oct. 11.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 700 block of Overhill Dr. on Oct. 11.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 300 block of Manor Dr. on Oct. 13.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 100 block of Cynthia Dr. on Oct. 13.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member to impede breathing, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance, on a suspicious circumstance call in the 1100 block of Warbler Dr. on Oct. 14.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 11.
• Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at KPD on Oct. 12.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 14.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 600 block of Lois St. on Oct. 14.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 from a building in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 10.
• An arrest was made for theft of a firearm, fraudulent use of 50 or more identifying items, identity theft, unlawfully carrying a weapon, manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 11.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of Lang Dr. on Oct. 12.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750, credit card abuse, and fraudulent use of less than five identifying items, in the 400 block of W Barnett St. on Oct. 13.
• KPD is investigating theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions from a building in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 14.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 14.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 14.
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 16.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Oct. 14.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Oct. 10.
• KPD responded to a traffic accident in the 1300 block of Carol Ann Dr. on Oct. 11.
• KPD is investigating a minor accident, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions reported at KPD on Oct. 11.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Oct. 11.
• An arrest was made for duty on striking a fixture greater than $200, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 200 block of Francisco Lemos on Oct. 11.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Oct. 14.
Other Offenses
• Shots fired was reported in the 300 block of Main St. on Oct. 12.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000 in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 13.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000 in the 1800 block of Lang Dr. on Oct. 14.
• KPD is investigating a city ordinance violation on a criminal trespass call in the 400 block of Elm St. on Oct. 14.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 400 block of W Pipe Creek Dr., Pipe Creek, on Oct. 16.
